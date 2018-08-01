Top Stories
A 'Sherlock' Joke Almost Ended Up in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Fans of Benedict Cumberbatch may have loved this!

While doing commentary for Avengers: Infinity War, the brothers noted that they wanted to insert a Sherlock Holmes joke. The moment would have occurred when Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr) and Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) are having a back-and-forth in the park .

“I should’ve said, ‘No sh*t, Sherlock….Everybody really wanted that joke,” one of the brothers said (via THR).

Of course, Benedict plays Sherlock Holmes on the hit BBC series Sherlock. The show ran for four seasons and it’s unclear if it will be back for a fifth.
Photos: Getty
