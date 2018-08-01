Alicia Silverstone Responds To 'Clueless' Reboot Rumours on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Alicia Silverstone stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday night (July 31) and host Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but ask her about the possibility of rebooting her classic ’90s teen comedy, Clueless.

First, Jimmy brought up her performance on Lip Sync Battle where she sang “Fancy” as her Clueless character Cher, in reference to Iggy Azalea‘s original music video. Next, Jimmy asked: “Will there ever be a Clueless reunion, like a Clueless 2 or a reboot?”

Alicia quickly shot down the idea, saying, “[Director] Amy Heckerling has made it very clear she does not want to do another one.”

However, Alicia did point out that Amy is producing a Broadway musical based on the film – Watch the full interview below!



