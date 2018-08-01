Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 9:18 am

Amy Adams Says She Keeps Accidentally Calling Celebrities

Amy Adams Says She Keeps Accidentally Calling Celebrities

Amy Adams happily waves to photographers while leaving her hotel on Tuesday afternoon (July 31) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress then made her way to the NBC Studios to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she revealed that she keeps accidentally calling Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate.

“Christina Applegate, she’s at the top of my call list and I have fat cheeks and I keep accidentally calling her when I smile during other phone calls,” Amy admitted. “And then I don’t say anything and hang up and it’s really rude. It’s been like 300 times over the course of like 2 months.

“I think I also face-timed Jen Aniston on accident too from my bed,” Amy continued. “I’m not sure if it connected so who knows what happened there.”

Amy also talked about taking on a challenging role in Sharp Objects and talks about her daughter’s reluctance to perform her dancing – Watch more after the cut!


Amy Adams Keeps Accidentally Calling Celebrities

Click inside to watch the rest of Amy Adams’ appearance on Late Night…


Amy Adams Wants to Be a Dance Mom
