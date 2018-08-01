An 'ALF' Reboot Is Reportedly in the Works!

ALF is coming back!

The beloved classic sitcom is reportedly in the early stages of getting a reboot from Warner Bros. Television, Variety confirmed on Wednesday (August 1).

The series would “again explore the misadventures of the titular, cat-eating ALF–which stands for Alien Life Form.”

The show originally aired from 1986 to 1990, and aired over 100 episodes across four seasons on NBC.

One reported concept would involve ALF emerging from Area 51–where he has been held captive since the original series finale–and observing how much the world has changed since that time.