Bob Odenkirk Shows Off 'Better Call Saul' Butt Tattoo Again on 'Tonight Show'!

Bob Odenkirk hit Jimmy Fallon‘s couch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (July 31) and took the opportunity to promote the Better Call Saul season four premiere in a very cheeky way… again!’

The 55-year-old actor dropped his pants to show off a “Better Call Saul Aug 6″ fake tattoo on his butt again after debuting it at the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour last week.

“I got a tattoo on my ass. Here’s the thing, I was told it was temporary,” Bob admitted before getting up to show off the tat. “You’re gonna find and get a free look at my ass.”

“The fact that it took 8 hours to put on should’ve told me that maybe it wasn’t so temporary,” Bob continued – Watch below!



