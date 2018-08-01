Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 3:44 pm

Bristol Palin Confirms She's Officially Divorced From Dakota Meyer

Bristol Palin Confirms She's Officially Divorced From Dakota Meyer
  • See what Bristol Palin wrote on social media – TMZ
  • Get ready for this type of episode coming to Riverdale season 3- Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know your newest obsession – Lainey Gossip
  • Jennifer Aniston has a response to the false headlines – DListed
  • Find out why Kim Kardashian is being criticized – TooFab
  • See what Kim Kardashian said to Tyson BeckfordTowleroad
  • Shawn Mendes is breaking more records! – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bristol Palin, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr