Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 6:22 pm

Candice Swanepoel Takes Her Boys to the Beach in Brazil!

Candice Swanepoel Takes Her Boys to the Beach in Brazil!

Candice Swanepoel is enjoying every moment of summer on the beach!

The 29-year-old model had some fun in the sun on Wednesday afternoon (August 1) in Espirito Santo, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Candice Swanepoel

Candice, who gave birth just one month ago, was joined by her one-year-old son Anaca and newborn Ariel (not pictured).

She looked cute in a one piece bathing suit as she splashed around in the water and played with her children.

Candice recently shared a super cute video of Anaca as the duo played around with Instagram filters.

Check out the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
candice swanepoel hits the beach with family 01
candice swanepoel hits the beach with family 02
candice swanepoel hits the beach with family 03
candice swanepoel hits the beach with family 04
candice swanepoel hits the beach with family 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Candice Swanepoel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr