Candice Swanepoel Takes Her Boys to the Beach in Brazil!

Candice Swanepoel is enjoying every moment of summer on the beach!

The 29-year-old model had some fun in the sun on Wednesday afternoon (August 1) in Espirito Santo, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Candice Swanepoel

Candice, who gave birth just one month ago, was joined by her one-year-old son Anaca and newborn Ariel (not pictured).

She looked cute in a one piece bathing suit as she splashed around in the water and played with her children.

Candice recently shared a super cute video of Anaca as the duo played around with Instagram filters.

Check out the video below…