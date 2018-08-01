Candice Swanepoel Takes Her Boys to the Beach in Brazil!
Candice Swanepoel is enjoying every moment of summer on the beach!
The 29-year-old model had some fun in the sun on Wednesday afternoon (August 1) in Espirito Santo, Brazil.
Candice, who gave birth just one month ago, was joined by her one-year-old son Anaca and newborn Ariel (not pictured).
She looked cute in a one piece bathing suit as she splashed around in the water and played with her children.
Candice recently shared a super cute video of Anaca as the duo played around with Instagram filters.
