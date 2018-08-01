Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 8:59 am

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Carys Cover 'Town & Country' Together!

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Carys Cover 'Town & Country' Together!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 15-year-old daughter with Michael Douglas, Carys Zeta Douglas, are on the cover of Town & Country magazine’s September 2015 issue, on newsstands August 7!

Here’s what the mother-daughter duo had to share with the mag:

Carys, on not realize her dad was an actor when she was young: “I thought my dad was a pancake maker. I didn’t know he was an actor. Honestly.”

Carys, on bonding with her mom over fashion: “Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me. I’m always looking through her closet.”

Catherine, on what she’s most proud of for her kids: “What I instilled in my kids, and I’m very, very proud of it, is manners. There’s nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp. The teenage years…She [Carys] knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother; and she’s not doing it to me.”

For more from Carys and Catherine, visit TownandCountryMag.com.

FYI: Carys and Catherine are both wearing Michael Kors Collection dresses, and Tiffany & Co. earrings on the cover.

Credit: Victor Demarchelier
