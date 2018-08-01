Chloe Moretz Joins 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' Co-Stars at NYC Screening

Chloe Moretz strikes a pose at a screening of her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post!

The 21-year-old The 5th Wave actress stepped out for the event held at The William Vale on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

She rocked a burnt orange suit with metallic shoes, styling her hair into loose waves.

Chloe was joined by her co-stars Forrest Goodluck, John Gallagher Jr., and director Desiree Akhavan.

The film, which hits theaters on August 3, tells the story of a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians in 1993. (Watch the trailer here.)

