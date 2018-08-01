Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 1:27 pm

Chloe Moretz Joins 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' Co-Stars at NYC Screening

Chloe Moretz Joins 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' Co-Stars at NYC Screening

Chloe Moretz strikes a pose at a screening of her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post!

The 21-year-old The 5th Wave actress stepped out for the event held at The William Vale on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

She rocked a burnt orange suit with metallic shoes, styling her hair into loose waves.

Chloe was joined by her co-stars Forrest Goodluck, John Gallagher Jr., and director Desiree Akhavan.

The film, which hits theaters on August 3, tells the story of a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians in 1993. (Watch the trailer here.)

15+ pictures inside of Chloe Moretz and more at the screening…

Just Jared on Facebook
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 01
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 02
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 03
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 04
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 05
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 06
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 07
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 08
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 09
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 10
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 11
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 12
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 13
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 14
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 15
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 16
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 17
chloe moretz joins cameron post co stars at nyc screening 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chloe Moretz, Desiree Akhavan, Forrest Goodluck, John Gallagher Jr.

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr