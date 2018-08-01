Chloe Moretz & Sasha Lane Go Glam 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' Screening

Chloe Moretz and Sasha Lane step out in style for the latest screening of their new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post on Wednesday night (August 1) at Cinema 123 in New York City.

The 21-year-old Carrie actress went old Hollywood glam in black dress while the 22-year-old American Honey star looked pretty in a long-sleeved white dress and leather booties as they attended the event.

Joining the ladies at the screening were their co-stars Forrest Goodluck, John Gallagher Jr. and Christopher Dylan White along with director Desiree Akhavan.

The film, which hits theaters on August 3, tells the story of a teenage girl who is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians in 1993. (Watch the trailer here.)

