Wed, 01 August 2018 at 12:29 pm

'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Hit Chicago, Toronto & Boston for Press Tour!

From rooftops on Toronto skyscrapers to Chicago helicopter rides to Boston yachts, the cast of Crazy Rich Asians are making their rounds as part of their press tour!

Leading man Henry Golding and director Jon M. Chu hosted a special screening of film at the Chicago Google Office, while co-stars Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Nico Santos hit the red carpet at a special screening in Toronto.

Gemma Chan, Jimmy O. Yang and Kevin Kwan, who wrote the book “Crazy Rich Asians,” touched down in Boston to make their promo rounds.

The upcoming film is the first Hollywood studio-backed film directed by an Asian-American director and all-Asian cast in 25 years – Watch the trailer here!

Photos: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
