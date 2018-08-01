Dan Reynolds Takes the Xbox Game Pass Challenge for His Loveloud Foundation!

Dan Reynolds is taking the challenge!

The 31-year-old Imagine Dragons star took on the Xbox Game Pass Challenge on Friday (July 27) in support of Loveloud, the foundation Dan founded in 2017 to support LGBTQ+ youth and increase suicide awareness.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dan Reynolds

In the challenge, Dan had 50 minutes to complete 10 challenges in 10 games, including Halo 5: Guardians and Rocket League, throughout the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. For each challenge completed, he’d rack up $10,000 for the foundation.

In the end, Dan successfully won 10 out of 10 challenges, racking up $10,000 for the Loveloud Foundation! He also beat Usain Bolt as the reigning champion.

Dan also performed with his band at the 2018 Loveloud Festival on Saturday (July 28) in Salt Lake City, Utah.