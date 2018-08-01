Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 9:03 pm

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Demi Lovato will be leaving the hospital in the coming days, according to TMZ.

The 25-year-old entertainer overdosed eight days ago and has remained in the hospital due to complications.

Demi is reportedly doing much much after suffering from extreme nausea and a high fever and is now discussing rehab.

A source says Demi‘s team is making plans for her to head to rehab, although the decision is ultimately hers.

“She could die if she doesn’t, and that’s not going to be on my watch that we did nothing,” the source told TMZ.

They added that Demi didn’t get help after breaking her sobriety several months ago but her overdose seemed to have scared her enough to seek treatment.
