Wed, 01 August 2018 at 7:10 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Channels Jackie Kennedy During Photo Shoot With Jordan Barrett

Emily Ratajkowski teamed up with Jordan Barrett for a vintage inspired photo shoot!

The 27-year-old model was spotted shooting outside The Bowery Hotel on Wednesday afternoon (August 1) in New York City.

Emily channeled Jackie Kennedy during the shoot, where she could be seen wearing an over-sized pink coat and cropped brown wig.

After the shoot, Emily took to her Instagram story to share a photo that Jordan had taken.

“They aren’t ready,” Emily simply captioned the pic.

We can’t wait to see more photos from the shoot!
Photos: Backgrid
