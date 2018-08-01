Emmy Rossum & Stephanie Beatriz Express Concern Over Kim Kardashian's Weight Loss Comments

Emmy Rossum is speaking out in a response to a video of Kim Kardashian getting excited for a compliment on her weight loss.

Kim‘s sister Kendall Jenner said that she thought the reality star looked “too skinny” and Kim, who is down to 119 pounds, said, “Oh, my god. Thank you.”

Stephanie Beatriz posted on Instagram, “Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn… There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better. Everyone kept complimenting me on how I looked, and I felt desperate to stay at that weight. It sucked.”

Emmy reposted that and added, “Stephanie, I love you and I support you and you’re beautiful and strong and powerful and a creative badass woman.”

Emmy also added, “The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked. I had lost ten pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint… It totally messed with my head. I love you and I’m with you.”

She added, “You never know what someone is going through. If you’re having a tough time with body image, I promise you’re beautiful and this feeling will pass. Today is just a moment. Practice some self-care and reboot. Take a bath. Take a walk. Take a yoga class. Make a healthy nutritious meal and watch your favorite funny movie. Tomorrow is another day.”

Emmy also posted a Kate Moss quote that said, “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.” On top of the photo she posted all of the things that DO taste better.