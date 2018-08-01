Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Load Up Their Mustang While Heading Out in NYC

Gigi Hadid and on-again beau Zayn Malik step out together in the Big Apple!

The 23-year-old model and the 25-year-old “Let Me” singer were spotted getting into a white Mustang on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

Gigi rocked a frayed denim jacket over a black top, leggings, and mules, along with a black purse and sunglasses.

Zayn donned a black, grey, and white jacket with a white shirt, jeans, and an assortment of jewelry as he loaded a duffle bag into the car, showing off his shaved head and tattoos.

Zayn has a new song called “Too Much” featuring Timbaland dropping tomorrow! Check out a snippet below.