Wed, 01 August 2018 at 2:04 pm

Glen Powell Joins 'Top Gun' Sequel After Originally Losing Role to Miles Teller

Glen Powell has joined the cast of the Top Gun sequel after all!

Several weeks back, news broke that Glen lost the part of Goose’s son to Miles Teller. But now, producers have offered him a different role after being very impressed by him, THR reports.

The site reports that “[Tom Cruise], producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Paramount and Skydance” loved Glen so much that they beefed up a role for him.

Glen will join Tom and Miles in the movie, which will hit theaters on July 12, 2019.
Photos: Getty
