Hayley Atwell Brings Her Neverending Dominic Cooper Prank To 'Late Late Show'!

Hayley Atwell served as a guest on The Late Late Show alongside 50 Cent on Tuesday (July 31) to promote Christopher Robin, but instead spent most of her time talking about her love of trolling Dominic Cooper.

“You like to torture him in life,” host James Corden said. “Explain what you did to him on the set of Agent Carter.”

Hayley went on to explain the origin of her long-running prank at his expense: “He plays Howard Stark—Tony Stark’s dad. He, as you know, is a very gorgeous, charismatic, sexy and cool man. There was a picture that was taken of us upside down after a stunt, and I zoomed in on Dominic’s face, and he went, ‘You need to delete that immediately!’ And I went, ‘Yes, I will…as soon as I have texted it to the rest of the cast.’ So, I did,” Hayley recalled. “On Dominic’s last day of filming, he walked in to a set of 150 crew members wearing the T-shirt.”

“The T-shirts have gone to the Bahamas, Thailand, the U.K., Australia. They’ve been on beaches. They’ve been on planes. It’s been developed onto a phone case,” Hayley continued. “Sometimes I get a call from James D’Arcy, another one of the actors, and he’ll just say something like, ‘What about crop circles? How do we shoot it up into space?’”



