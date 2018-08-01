Top Stories
'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Hold Hands on Vacation in Mykonos!

'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Hold Hands on Vacation in Mykonos!

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green hold hands as they go for a stroll around the beach on Saturday afternoon (July 28) in Mykonos, Greece.

The 34-year-old “Hot Felon” kept things cool in a white buttoned-down shirt and blue shorts, while the 27-year-old Topshop heiress looked pretty in a denim romper for their vacation.

Jeremy and Chloe – who welcomed their son Jayden back in June – are vacationing in Europe as they celebrate their one-year anniversary.

“We always have the most amazing time in Turkey love you Baby,” Jeremy captioned the below photo.

