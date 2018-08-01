Top Stories
Idris Elba Gets to Work on Set in Ibiza

Idris Elba is seen filming what appears to be a tense phone call scene for an upcoming project on Wednesday (August 1) in Ibiza, Spain.

The 45-year-old actor was surrounded on set as he filmed the scene before taking a break.

Idris, who is also a professional DJ, is set to perform in Ibiza later this week for his fans! Be sure to check out his set on August 4 at Pacha Ibiza.

Photos: Backgrid
