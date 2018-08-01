Top Stories
J Balvin Attends 'Redefining Mainstream' Premiere at YouTube Space in NYC - Watch Now!

J Balvin is celebrating the premiere of his new film!

The 33-year-old “Mi Gente” music sensation was in attendance at the YouTube Music Premiere of J Balvin: Redefining Mainstream on Wednesday (August 1) at the YouTube Space in New York City.

The YouTube-produced film offers a look inside the life of the superstar, and provides a portrait of his life from a more personal perspective than we have seen before.

“From his early days freestyling in the streets and barbershops of Medellín, Colombia, to sold out arena shows across the globe. This is a look at who J Balvin is as a person beyond the artist–a glimpse into his lifestyle and process, how he stays centered, and why he does what he does for people around the world,” the description reads.

Watch below!
