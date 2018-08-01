Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, & Luke Evans Film 'Murder Mystery' On a Yacht

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler shoot a scene together on a luxury yacht for their upcoming movie Murder Mystery on Saturday (July 28) in Santa Margherrita, Italy.

Also spotted on the yacht to film scenes was Luke Evans, who wore a tight button-down shirt that showed off his muscular form.

Luke was spotted in a speedo the next day while hanging out seaside in Portofino. His tiny swimsuit left little to the imagination!

Murder Mystery will be debuting on Netflix. Here’s a synopsis of the movie: After attending a gathering on a billionaire’s yacht during a European vacation, a New York cop and his wife become prime suspects when he’s murdered.