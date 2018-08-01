Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Wed, 01 August 2018 at 12:28 am

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Thigh-High Denim Boots in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Thigh-High Denim Boots in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose as she arrives at her interview on MTV’s TRL on Tuesday night (July 31) in New York City.

The 49-year-old entertainer looked so cool in a pair of gold sunglasses, a white oversized shirt-dress, and thigh-high denim Versace boots for her interview.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer will be the 2018 recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards!

The show is set to air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) at 9 p.m on MTV.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez arriving at her interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 01
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 02
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 03
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 04
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 05
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 06
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 07
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 08
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 09
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 10
jennifer lopez rocks thigh high denim boots in nyc 11

Photos: WENN, INSTAR
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor can do squats with a grown man on his shoulders - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron feels "so free" in her new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Julie Chen addressed husband Les Moonves' sexual harassment allegations on The Talk - TooFab
  • Priyanka Chopra nabbed the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson bares his hot body in just his underwear - Just Jared Jr