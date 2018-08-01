Jennifer Lopez Rocks Thigh-High Denim Boots in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose as she arrives at her interview on MTV’s TRL on Tuesday night (July 31) in New York City.

The 49-year-old entertainer looked so cool in a pair of gold sunglasses, a white oversized shirt-dress, and thigh-high denim Versace boots for her interview.

Jennifer will be the 2018 recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards!

The show is set to air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) at 9 p.m on MTV.

