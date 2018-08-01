Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 5:43 pm

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Abs While Heading to Rehearsal!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Abs While Heading to Rehearsal!

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her fit physique!

The 49-year-old entertainer was spotted heading inside Ripley-Grier Studios rehearsal space on Wednesday afternoon (August 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer looked cute in an orange sports bra paired with colorful printed leggings.

The evening before, Jennifer did a special interview for MTV!

She later took to her Instagram to share a photo with the fans who attended the event.

“#fanluv #jlovers #familia #25yearsplus #allihave #beeninthisgame #thebestisyettocome #LOVE 💕💕💕💕💕,” Jennifer captioned the cute pic.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez shows off her abs at the gym 01
jennifer lopez shows off her abs at the gym 02
jennifer lopez shows off her abs at the gym 03
jennifer lopez shows off her abs at the gym 04
jennifer lopez shows off her abs at the gym 05
jennifer lopez shows off her abs at the gym 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr