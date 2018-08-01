Top Stories
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Have a Hot Date Night in NYC!

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Have a Hot Date Night in NYC!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson make an incredibly hot couple while stepping out for dinner on Tuesday night (July 31) in New York City.

The 38-year-old singer and entertainer looked super sexy in a leopard-print dress while enjoying a meal at American Cut restaurant with her husband.

Jessica was spotted earlier in the day heading to a meeting after landing in town the day before.

Jessica recently responded to mom-shamers after she shared a video of her son in the pool with an arm cast.
