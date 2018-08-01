Jessica Vogel Dead - 'Hell's Kitchen' Contestant Passes Away at 34

Jessica Vogel, a contestant on the 2014 reality show Hell’s Kitchen with Gordon Ramsay, has tragically passed away at the young age of 34.

Her fiance, John Michael Keyser, told a North Jersey publication that she was in the hospital being treated for colitis, which is chronic, inflammatory bowel disease, and “her heart gave out.” No further details have been released.

“We were planning to open a restaurant together,” John told the publication. “My heart is breaking.”

Our thoughts are with Jessica‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.