Wed, 01 August 2018 at 8:20 pm

Joey King's 'The In Between' Gets Acquired By Paramount Players

Joey King‘s highly sought-after upcoming flick The In Between has been acquired by Paramount Players.

The 19-year-old The Kissing Booth actress is set to star in and produce the flick, which will be written by Marc Klein.

The In Between is said to be a supernatural romance film, following a teenage girl who survives a car accident that takes the life of her boyfriend.

Following the accident, the girl believes he’s attempting to reconnect with her from the after world.

Joey‘s other upcoming films include Slender Man, Between Earth and Sky, and Summer 03.
Photos: Getty
