Katherine Webb Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband AJ McCarron!

Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron are expecting!

The 29-year-old model and former Miss Alabama USA and the 27-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday (August 1).

“Well guys, it’s getting much harder to hide the bump🤰🏻Were so excited to give Tripp a little brother to play with this coming Christmas! 👶🏻 #5monthspregnant,” she captioned the cute family photo.

The two already have a two-year-old son, Tripp, together. They first got married in 2014. Congratulations to the happy family!