Wed, 01 August 2018 at 11:18 pm

Katherine Webb Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband AJ McCarron!

Katherine Webb Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband AJ McCarron!

Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron are expecting!

The 29-year-old model and former Miss Alabama USA and the 27-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday (August 1).

“Well guys, it’s getting much harder to hide the bump🤰🏻Were so excited to give Tripp a little brother to play with this coming Christmas! 👶🏻 #5monthspregnant,” she captioned the cute family photo.

The two already have a two-year-old son, Tripp, together. They first got married in 2014. Congratulations to the happy family!
Photos: Getty Images
