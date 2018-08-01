Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 12:31 pm

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Couple Up at WeHo Cafe

Kendall Jenner and rumored beau Ben Simmons enjoy their afternoon together!

The 22-year-old model and the Philadelphia 76ers player, also 22, were spotted hitting up a cafe and doing some shopping at Elodie K on Monday (July 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

They were joined by singer Justine Skye.

Kendall wore a white crop top with matching track pants, colorful Adidas sneakers, and a pink backpack, while Ben donned a white Nike t-shirt and grey shorts.

The next day, Kendall arrived at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians studios in Calabasas in another outfit, including a pair of orange flame-inspired Prada wedges.

Also pictured inside: Kendall and Ben grabbing Pinkberry after a sushi dinner at Matsuhisa Restaurant over the weekend in Beverly Hills.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons out and about…

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ben Simmons, Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner

