Wed, 01 August 2018 at 10:40 am

Khloe Kardashian Models for Calvin Klein While 8 Months Pregnant - See All the Kardashian/Jenner Campaign Photos!

The Kardashian/Jenners are posing for the brand new Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans Fall 2018 global advertising campaign!

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all featured in the brand new images. You’ll notice – Khloe is pregnant in the photos and the photo shoot actually took place in March of 2018. Khloe was eight months pregnant at the time, and gave birth in April to her baby girl True.

This is actually the second campaign the sisters have done with the brand. The last campaign dropped in January when Kylie was pregnant, but kept it hidden.

Check out the new campaign photos and video below…
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 01
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 02
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 03
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 04
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 05
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 06
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 07
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 08
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 09
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 10
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 11
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 12
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 13
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 14
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 15
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 16
kardashian jenner calvin klein campaign 17

Credit: Willy Vanderperre
