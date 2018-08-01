Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Krysten Ritter Enjoys a Lunch Break on 'Jessica Jones' Set

Krysten Ritter is all smiles as she stops by a hot dog stand for a quick lunch on Tuesday afternoon (July 31) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress kept things cool in a black leather jacket, jeans, and black boots as she enjoyed her lunch break while filming a couple scenes for the upcoming third season of Jessica Jones.

Earlier this month, Krysten announced that she’ll be making her directorial debut with an upcoming episode of her hit Netflix series!

No word yet when season three of Jessica Jones will return.
