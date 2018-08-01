Kym Johnson Poses in Bikini Three Months After Welcoming Twins!
Kym Johnson is looking hot hot hot!
The 41-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 1) to share a photo of herself posing by the pool with her 3-month-old twins Haven and Hudson!
“Double trouble at the pool 👶👶 #3monthsold #firstswim,” Kym captioned the below photo while posing in a black bikini.
Kym and husband Robert Herjavec welcomed Haven and Hudson back in April.
