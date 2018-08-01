Top Stories
Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Wed, 01 August 2018 at 10:32 pm

Kym Johnson Poses in Bikini Three Months After Welcoming Twins!

Kym Johnson Poses in Bikini Three Months After Welcoming Twins!

Kym Johnson is looking hot hot hot!

The 41-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 1) to share a photo of herself posing by the pool with her 3-month-old twins Haven and Hudson!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kym Johnson

“Double trouble at the pool 👶👶 #3monthsold #firstswim,” Kym captioned the below photo while posing in a black bikini.

Kym and husband Robert Herjavec welcomed Haven and Hudson back in April.

Check out the photo below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Bikini, Celebrity Babies, Haven Herjavec, Hudson Herjavec, Kym Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr