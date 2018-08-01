Top Stories
Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Wed, 01 August 2018 at 10:36 pm

Lena Dunham Heads Back After a Lunch Date With a Friend in NYC

Lena Dunham Heads Back After a Lunch Date With a Friend in NYC

Lena Dunham is enjoying the nice NYC weather!

The 32-year-old Girls actress was seen returning to her hotel after a lunch date with a friend on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lena Dunham

Lena wore a blue print robe, a pink skirt and chunky boots as she made her way back from her lunch outing.

She was seen carrying an advance copy of To Obama: With Love, Joy, Anger, and Hope by Jeanne Marie Laskas.

Lena‘s new HBO comedy series Camping is set to premiere this October. The series revolves around Kathryn (Jennifer Garner) and Walt (David Tennant), Kathryn’s obedient husband and loving father. Watch the trailer!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Lena Dunham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr