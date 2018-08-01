Leonardo DiCaprio Announced as Investor in Allbirds Shoewear Brand!

Leonardo DiCaprio is making a new investment!

The 43-year-old environmental activist and actor is a new investor in the shoewear brand Allbirds, the company announced on Wednesday (August 1).

“Creating sustainable consumer products requires a deep commitment from brands that understand the role they have in helping solve our environmental crisis. Allbirds is on the forefront of developing new materials that will serve as a model for the footwear industry. This kind of innovation is crucial for creating a more sustainable future. I am proud to join the company as an investor,” Leo said.

Most shoe soles are made from plastic foam called EVA, while Allbirds has developed “a comfortable and sustainable alternative”: SweetFoam, a proprietary sole material made with the world’s first green-EVA, derived from renewable sugarcane.

