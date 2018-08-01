Leslie Jones Swoons Over Chris Evans as Captain America, He Responds!
Leslie Jones did not hide her feeling for Chris Evans as Captain America!
While watching Avengers: Infinity War, Leslie provided some commentary while Chris was on the screen as the famed Marvel superhero.
Leslie said, “Ladies and gentleman, introducing my motherf*ckin husband. Oh my god, Captain America you are fine as f*ck! And you got a beard!”
Well, Chris noticed the tweet and decided to respond!
“What’s truly shocking is that this is EXACTLY what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim,” Chris jokingly responded, quoting Leslie‘s original tweet.
See it below.
What’s truly shocking is that this is EXACTLY what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim. https://t.co/1j4pNcOQWT
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 1, 2018