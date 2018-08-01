Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 1:24 pm

Leslie Jones Swoons Over Chris Evans as Captain America, He Responds!

Leslie Jones Swoons Over Chris Evans as Captain America, He Responds!

Leslie Jones did not hide her feeling for Chris Evans as Captain America!

While watching Avengers: Infinity War, Leslie provided some commentary while Chris was on the screen as the famed Marvel superhero.

Leslie said, “Ladies and gentleman, introducing my motherf*ckin husband. Oh my god, Captain America you are fine as f*ck! And you got a beard!”

Well, Chris noticed the tweet and decided to respond!

“What’s truly shocking is that this is EXACTLY what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim,” Chris jokingly responded, quoting Leslie‘s original tweet.

See it below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Evans, Leslie Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr