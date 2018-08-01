Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 6:51 pm

Mark Wahlberg Does Some Shopping at Chanel in Beverly Hills!

Mark Wahlberg Does Some Shopping at Chanel in Beverly Hills!

Mark Wahlberg is doing some chic shopping!

The 47-year-old All The Money In The World actor was spotted doing some shopping at Chanel on Wednesday (August 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

Mark sported a white tee, navy blue shorts and white sneakers on his shopping outing for the day.

Earlier in the week Mark revealed that he would work with Leonardo DiCaprio again following their feud from the days of The Basketball Diaries back in the ’90s. Find out what he said!
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg chanel august 2018 01
mark wahlberg chanel august 2018 02
mark wahlberg chanel august 2018 03
mark wahlberg chanel august 2018 04
mark wahlberg chanel august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr