Mila Kunis Defends Husband Ashton Kutcher's Previous Marriage to Demi Moore!

Mila Kunis is standing up for Ashton Kutcher – and even his past relationships!

The 34-year-old The Spy Who Dumped Me Actress defended Ashton’s relationship with his ex Demi Moore during the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

“They had, like, a normal, real relationship. They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life,” she explained.

For those who might not remember, Ashton and Demi got a lot of flack for their age difference: Ashton was 25 and Demi was 41 when they first met.

“He was younger but he loved those kids,” she added.

Ashton and Mila have been married for three years.

“We were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great,’” Mila said of when she first reconnected with Ashton.

“None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months,” she said.

But when she realized she had feelings, she was devastated to learn he was dating someone else at the time.

“I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight. He said something, and I was like…‘Oh, my god. I love this man, and I have to walk away because this is not the agreement that we had. And so I’m going to speak up.’”

But once she told Ashton, he asked her to move in – and they’ve been together since!