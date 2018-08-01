Nick Jonas Returns to London After Short Trip to New York City

Nick Jonas is taking another trip across the pond!

The 25-year-old entertainer was spotted leaving J Sheekey Atlantic Bar on Wednesday evening (August 1) in London, England.

Nick was in London a few weeks ago to celebrate girlfriend Priyanka Chopra‘s birthday, when he reportedly proposed to her.

While the couple hasn’t confirmed their engagement, they are both reportedly ready to settle down.

“The age difference is not a big deal to them whatsoever. Nick loves dating older women, and if anything it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him,” a source told People, adding that Nick has “always been very mature for his age” and is “an old soul.”