Wed, 01 August 2018 at 11:10 am

Nicole Kidman In Talks to Play Gretchen Carlson in Roger Ailes Film

Nicole Kidman is in talks to play Gretchen Carlson in the upcoming movie about Fox News’ Roger Ailes, Variety reports.

The film, titled Fair and Balanced, will focus on the late Fox News chief. No other information about the casting has been revealed at this time.

In 2016, Gretchen, who used to work at the network, sued Roger for sexual harassment. The lawsuit was eventually settled.

Charlize Theron has already signed on to play Megyn Kelly, who also used to work for the network before movie to the Today show.

Photos: Getty
