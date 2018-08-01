Rihanna Covers 'British Vogue,' Talks 'Boy Advice' & Her Figure

Rihanna is bringing back super skinny eyebrows on the cover of British Vogue‘s September 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 30-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag…

On giving advice about men: “I get a lot of boy-advice questions. I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed. A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you’ve got to be fine with what you met them as.”

On her figure and being the woman everyone else fancies: “Ok, you’re asking the wrong person. I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m “thicc” now. I don’t know. I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut.”

On friends: “I’m very picky about friends. I don’t like to open myself up to everyone and so when you find people who are great and loyal, you don’t want to let go of that. I’ve been out here on my own since I was a teenager, so these people become like your family.”

For more from Rihanna, visit Vogue.co.uk.