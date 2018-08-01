Ronda Rousey Geeks Out Over Her Love for 'Star Wars' on 'Late Show' - Watch Here!

Ronda Rousey opened up about her lifelong love of Star Wars while making her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer shared a story of trying to sneak into a theater to watch The Force Awakens dressed as a Stormtrooper until the theater stopped her due to some security concerns.

Ronda went on to talk about her love for the films, dropping the release year for the “Special Edition” theatrical release and even talking about her her dad hooked her up with the original versions from his VHS tapes.

“I cried my eyes out and had nightmares when I found out Luke Skywalker’s dad was Darth Vader and cut his hand off,” Ronda said. “I felt really bad about his hand getting cut off. It was a big deal to me.”

Ronda also went on to talk about swimming with sharks and why she didn’t shave her head for her upcoming film Mile 22, which hits theaters on Friday, Aug. 17 – Watch the interview below!



