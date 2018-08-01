Wed, 01 August 2018 at 11:35 am
See How Kim Kardashian Responded to Tyson Beckford's Comment About Her Looks
- Kim Kardashian posted a comment on Instagram that has people talking – TMZ
- Find out who is hosting Dancing with the Stars Juniors – Just Jared Jr
- Millie Bobby Brown, 14, has announced that she’s single – Lainey Gossip
- Is Jennifer Aniston really heartbroken? – TooFab
- Find out who is receiving the Video Vanguard Award this year! – MTV
- It seems like this couple just confirmed their relationship – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Newsies, Tyson Beckford
Sponsored Links by ZergNet