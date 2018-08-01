Top Stories
Wed, 01 August 2018 at 9:15 am

'Terminator' Reboot First Look Photo - Meet the Women of the Film!

'Terminator' Reboot First Look Photo - Meet the Women of the Film!

Here’s your first official look at the upcoming new Terminator movie!

The first look pic features three of the women in the movie – Natalia Reyes as Dani Ramos, Mackenzie Davis as Grace, and Linda Hamilton, who is returning to the franchise as Sarah Connor.

We got some set photos of Mackenzie filming the new movie – be sure to check out more pictures of her character!

The untitled, in-production sequel to James Cameron’s original Terminator films is set to hit theaters next year on November 22, 2019. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta, and more also star.
terminator first look image 01

Credit: Kerry Brown/Paramount
