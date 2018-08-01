Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Wed, 01 August 2018 at 12:30 am

'The Kissing Booth' Stars Joey King & Jacob Elordi Wear Their Birkenstocks in Cute Instagram Posts

'The Kissing Booth' Stars Joey King & Jacob Elordi Wear Their Birkenstocks in Cute Instagram Posts

The Kissing Booth stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi just had the cutest interaction via their Instagram stories!

Jacob, who just arrived home from Hawaii after wrapping on the movie 2 Hearts, posted a video of Joey getting ready to head to the airport on his Instagram stories.

“Come home and she’s a hippie. Joey loves Birkenstock so much,” he captioned the clip.

Joey then shared a video from the plane, in which she showed off the sandals and said, “Don’t believe his lies. Just wanna be clear that Jacob bought me these and forced me to wear them.”

Jacob responded by posting a video of himself wearing sneakers and said, “Back to Hollywood californication and such. More importantly Joey is a hippie and needs to seek help for her Birkenstock addiction.”

He added another video of himself in Birkenstocks and said, “In response to Joey‘s recent allegations… I would never force anyone against their will to take on the Birkenstock lifestyle… it’s not for the faint of heart.”

“Oh my god he put socks with them,” Joey added with a video of herself looking shook. “I’m shook. Someone help him.”

Jacob ended the back and forth by posting, “Joey can say what she likes.. I’m a sock and Birky wearer and I’m proud!!!”

Joey is flying out of Los Angeles for a fun trip following her 19th birthday!
Just Jared on Facebook
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 01
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 02
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 03
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 04
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 05
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 06
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 07
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 08
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 09
joey king jacob elordi birkenstocks 10

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Jacob Elordi, Joey King

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor can do squats with a grown man on his shoulders - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron feels "so free" in her new music - Just Jared Jr
  • Julie Chen addressed husband Les Moonves' sexual harassment allegations on The Talk - TooFab
  • Priyanka Chopra nabbed the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson bares his hot body in just his underwear - Just Jared Jr