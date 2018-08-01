'The Kissing Booth' Stars Joey King & Jacob Elordi Wear Their Birkenstocks in Cute Instagram Posts

The Kissing Booth stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi just had the cutest interaction via their Instagram stories!

Jacob, who just arrived home from Hawaii after wrapping on the movie 2 Hearts, posted a video of Joey getting ready to head to the airport on his Instagram stories.

“Come home and she’s a hippie. Joey loves Birkenstock so much,” he captioned the clip.

Joey then shared a video from the plane, in which she showed off the sandals and said, “Don’t believe his lies. Just wanna be clear that Jacob bought me these and forced me to wear them.”

Jacob responded by posting a video of himself wearing sneakers and said, “Back to Hollywood californication and such. More importantly Joey is a hippie and needs to seek help for her Birkenstock addiction.”

He added another video of himself in Birkenstocks and said, “In response to Joey‘s recent allegations… I would never force anyone against their will to take on the Birkenstock lifestyle… it’s not for the faint of heart.”

“Oh my god he put socks with them,” Joey added with a video of herself looking shook. “I’m shook. Someone help him.”

Jacob ended the back and forth by posting, “Joey can say what she likes.. I’m a sock and Birky wearer and I’m proud!!!”

Joey is flying out of Los Angeles for a fun trip following her 19th birthday!