Wed, 01 August 2018 at 5:12 pm

Tiffany Haddish Gets Candid in 'Vogue' 73 Questions Interview - Watch Now!

Tiffany Haddish is answering a bunch of questions!

The 38-year-old Girls Trip actress participated in Vogue‘s 73 Questions interview, published on Wednesday (August 1).

During the interview, Tiffany revealed what role she’d love to take on one day, which celebrity left her starstruck, the significance of her awards show fashion and much more.

Tiffany also revealed her dream dinner party attendees, opened up about briefly quitting comedy when she was younger and how she overcame adversity growing up.

Watch her interview below!
Photos: Vogue
