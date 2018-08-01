Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Was Raped at Age 17

Tiffany Haddish is bravely opening up about being raped at the age of 17 by a police cadet.

The 38-year-old actress spoke to Glamour in her cover issue about the aftermath of the trauma.

“That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling,” she said.

She continued, “Me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan. “I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”

“I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive,” she continued. “You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me.”