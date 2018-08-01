Vanessa Hudgens & Nina Dobrev Open Up About Their #MeToo Experiences

Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev team up on the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s September issue, on newsstands August 7.

Here’s what the Dog Days actresses, both age 29, had to share with the mag:

Vanessa on her favorite day with her BFFs: “My favorite day with my girlfriends is having everyone over to my house, lying by the pool, drinking rosé, listening to music, and dancing.”

Nina on being careful on what she shares on social media: “I don’t typically post photos with significant others, which is funny, because when I do post a photo with a guy, the media will pick it up and assume I’m dating him. It makes me laugh because, in reality, if he is on my Instagram, that means I’m not dating him!”

Nina and Vanessa on if they’ve had any #MeToo encounters:

Nina: “Like any woman in every industry, yes. Comments have been made. People have said things that are inappropriate. I’ve been able to handle myself and speak up for the most part. But I have seen a lot.”

Vanessa: “I have been very fortunate not to have had any direct run-ins, but I’ve seen it happen. I’m grateful that we’re living in an age when women are finally heard.”

Nina on her daredevil side: “I am attracted to doing scary things. I might have a slight addiction to firsts. When you’ve never done something before, you don’t know what to expect. It’s the fear of the unknown. It keeps you on your toes.”

