Zoe Saldana Attends BESE Premiere Launch Event in Hollywood!

Zoe Saldana is celebrating!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress was among the many attendees of the BESE Premiere Launch Event on Friday night (July 27) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Saldana

The event for the newly launched digital media brand, co-founded by Zoe, featured an intimate pop-up gallery exploring and celebrating the Latinx identity, featuring Devyn Galindo, Star Montana, Antonio Pulgarin and the Las Fotos Project.

Guests ate Venezuelan food from Zem Truck, and enjoyed Afro-Carribean and Latin music from DJ Moni.

The event was sponsored by Unilever, which made a generous donation to Las Fotos Project, and the gallery stayed open all weekend for the entire community to experience free of charge.

“BESE is about brazenly celebrating identity and generating conversation about what American means to all the communities of a country I’m proud to be a part of,” says Zoe.