Amber Heard Hails A Cab While Out in NYC

Amber Heard waits for a cab as she steps out on Tuesday afternoon (July 31) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress and white T-shirt while rocking a black hat and her hair in braids as she enjoyed a solo afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

While attending the 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego, Amber and her Aquaman co-stars debuted the first trailer for their highly anticipated movie – and you can check it out here!

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21.