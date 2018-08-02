Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 7:00 am

Amber Heard Hails A Cab While Out in NYC

Amber Heard waits for a cab as she steps out on Tuesday afternoon (July 31) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress looked pretty in a black dress and white T-shirt while rocking a black hat and her hair in braids as she enjoyed a solo afternoon outing.

While attending the 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego, Amber and her Aquaman co-stars debuted the first trailer for their highly anticipated movie – and you can check it out here!

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21.
