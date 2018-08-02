Bazzi Feat. Camila Cabello: 'Beautiful' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Bazzi and Camila Cabello are teaming up!

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter and the 21-year-old “Havana” superstar teamed up on a new remix of “Beautiful,” out on Thursday (August 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

“Working with Camila is really cool because she gives a similar vibe of what I’m trying to portray. A nod to 80’s nostalgic music that really creates an experience. I think she really captures that and I’m excited for people to hear our moment together,” said Bazzi.

“Bazzi opened for us on the Never Be The Same Tour after I came across ‘Mine’ and ‘Beautiful.’ I fell more and more in love with it hearing it backstage every night and a couple weeks ago on a day off from shows in Washington D.C., I went to a studio there and wrote a verse to the song. It’s one of my favorite songs out right now. I Hope people love it as much as I do,” said Camila.

Listen below!